Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: HR.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$9.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,121. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.92. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.