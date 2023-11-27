Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 62 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

