Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,819 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 548,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 98,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
MDYV stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $66.48. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,075. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
