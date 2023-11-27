Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,819 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 548,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 98,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $66.48. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,075. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.