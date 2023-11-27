Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,474 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. 29,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

