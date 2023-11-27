Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 19,509 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

CALF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.16. 572,257 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

