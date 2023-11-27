Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,877. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

