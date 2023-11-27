Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.80 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

