Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $411.40. 268,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

