Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,551,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FTCS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. 18,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.