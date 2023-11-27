Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $149,497,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.63. 180,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

