Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 47,157 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 35,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,146. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

