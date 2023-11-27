Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 47,157 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 35,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,146. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
