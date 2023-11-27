Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 4.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,256,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,491,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Vimeo Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

