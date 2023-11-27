Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Shares of VEEV opened at $176.57 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $256,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

