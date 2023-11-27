Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,702 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 439,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

