UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 1,285,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,655,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 288,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.95. The stock had a trading volume of 755,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $553.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $504.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

