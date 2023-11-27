The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.42. 3,093,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,741. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

