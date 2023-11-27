The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

SMPL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

