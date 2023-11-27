S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.