SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
