Streamr (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Streamr has a total market cap of $26.60 million and $1.02 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,041,270,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,740,653 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

