StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

WLKP stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.