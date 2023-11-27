StockNews.com Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.69 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

