State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,302 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $36,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $152.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

