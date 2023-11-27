State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

