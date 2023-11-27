South Street Advisors LLC Sells 17,778 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 885,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

