South Street Advisors LLC Sells 11,754 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

