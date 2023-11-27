South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 3.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.