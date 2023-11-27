South Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Denbury worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,400,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,717,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Price Performance

DEN remained flat at $88.66 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denbury

Denbury Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.