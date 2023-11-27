South Street Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $1,855,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 90.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $676.66. 459,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.