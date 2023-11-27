South Street Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

