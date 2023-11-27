South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 10,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.5% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.91. 2,772,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,893,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $442.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

