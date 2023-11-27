South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

BX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. 872,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,018. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

