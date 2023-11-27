South Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

