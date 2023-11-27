South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 138,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

