SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
