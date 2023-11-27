SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Trading Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 233,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in SmartFinancial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

