Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Schrödinger worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,567,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 185.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Schrödinger by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schrödinger by 940.3% during the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 571,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 516,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.