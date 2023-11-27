SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.5 %

SBFG opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

