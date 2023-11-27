Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.