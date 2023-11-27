Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 0% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Safe has a market cap of $62.56 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00136691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024586 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000165 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,439.65 or 1.60045706 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00341922 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

