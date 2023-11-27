RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,586 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RPC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About RPC

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

