RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

