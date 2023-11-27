Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

