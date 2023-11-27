RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RDCM opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.82. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

