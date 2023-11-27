Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $20.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

