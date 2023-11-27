Puzo Michael J Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $138.19. 8,564,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,689,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

