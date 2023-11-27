Puzo Michael J Sells 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 35.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 756.5% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.85 and its 200-day moving average is $307.43.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

