Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

PCYO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $241.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.96. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 17.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

