Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.27) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.70) to GBX 1,610 ($20.14) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PUK

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PUK opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Prudential has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Prudential by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 15.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 106.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Prudential by 226.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 232,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.