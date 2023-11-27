Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

