PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $77.30 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

